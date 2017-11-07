AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference 11/7

The Kansas State Wildcats are a win away from being bowl eligible.

K-State edged Texas Tech 42-35 in overtime to improve to 5-4. Quarterback Skylar Thompson filled in for starter Alex Delton after halftime and led KSU to two scoring drives.

Thompson had a one-yard rushing TD to allow the Cats to tie the game following a two-point conversion. Thompson then connected with Byron Pringle on an eight-yard score in overtime.

The backup finished with 96 passing yards and a TD. Before he went out, Delton was 13-of-20 passing for 167 yards with a TD and interception. He added 23 yards on the ground.

Kansas State returns home to face West Virginia on Saturday. Kickoff is at 2:30 pm with the Powercat Gameday Show starting at 11 am on 1150 KSAL.

On Tuesday, head football coach Bill Snyder met with media members to recap the giant win while looking ahead to WVU.