AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference 11/14

The Kansas State Wildcats forced four turnovers and shut out West Virginia in the second half.

That didn’t matter, though, as K-State fell to the Mountaineers 28-23 on Saturday. The Cats are 5-5 with two games to go.

Quarterback Skylar Thompson was 13-of-26 through the air for 159 yards and two interceptions. He added 53 rushing yards. Running back Dalvin Warmack ran 14 times for 96 yards.

West Virginia signal caller Will Grier completed 27 of his 46 passes for 372 yards and four touchdowns. He also was picked off twice. Wide out Karaun White reeled in eight catches for 168 yards and a pair of TD’s.

Kansas State tries to become bowl eligible on Saturday when the Wildcats travel to Oklahoma State. Kickoff is at 2:30 with pregame at 11 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

On Tuesday, head coach Bill Snyder chatted with media members, previewing Saturday’s game as well as going back to the loss to WVU.