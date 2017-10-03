AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference 10/3

The Kansas State Wildcats are off to a solid start to Big 12 Conference play.

K-State picked up a 33-20 victory over Baylor on Saturday. The victory brought the Cats mark to 3-1 on the year.

Quarterback Jesse Ertz completed seven passes for 119 yards and a score. He led the team in rushing with 95 yards and a score on 12 carries. Tailback Alex Barnes was the difference maker, picking up 80 yards on 13 carries. K-State ran the ball 43 times for 225 yards.

Kicker Matthew McCrane earned the Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Week honors after connecting on four field goals.

Defensively for the Cats, they held Baylor QB Zach Smith to 291 yards on 26 completions. The Bears accumulated 375 yards of offense.

Kansas State looks to keep it rolling down in Austin, Texas. The Cats square off with the Texas Longhorns. Kickoff is slated for 6 with coverage beginning at 2 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

On Tuesday, KSU head football coach Bill Snyder met with media members to discuss latest win, Texas and confidence.