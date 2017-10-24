AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference 10/24

Kansas State nearly pulled off the upset on Saturday.

Instead, No. 9 Oklahoma scored with seven seconds left to sink the Wildcats 42-35. The defeat put the Wildcats at 3-4 on the season.

K-State led 21-10 at the half. The Cats tied up the score at 35-all with 2:27 to go in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t hang out.

Quarterback Alex Delton rushed 27 times for 142 yards and three scores. He was also 12-of-14 passing for 144 yards and a touchdown. Running back Alex Barnes ripped off big runs in the first, but didn’t see the rock until the fourth quarter. He settled with 108 yards and a touchdown on six carries.

Oklahoma ripped the KSU defense. The Sooner racked up 619 total yards of offense. Heisman candidate Baker Mayfield was 32-of-41 passing for 410 yards and two touchdowns. He added a pair of scores on the ground.

Kansas State now turns its attention to the Kansas Jayhawks for the Sunflower Showdown. The rivalry tilt from Lawrence begins at 2:00 with pregame at 11:00 am on 1150 KSAL. Pregame also can be heard on Real Country 101.7 starting at 12:30.

On Tuesday, head football coach Bill Snyder talked with media members to revisit the OU contest while also looking ahead to KU.