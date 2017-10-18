AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference 10/17

The Kansas State Wildcats are starting at a .500 record.

K-State suffered a 26-6 loss to No. 6 TCU on Saturday. The game featured a handful of weather delays, causing the Wildcat offense to sputter a bit more.

Quarterback Alex Delton was 11-of-29 passing for 146 yards. He carried the ball 19 times for 39 yards.

KSU racked up just 216 yards of total offense. The rushing attack was nonexistent as the Cats picked up 70 yards on 29 carries, good for 2.4 yards per rush.

TCU quarterback Kenny Hill didn’t have any touchdowns through the air, but he did complete 27 of his 37 passes for 297 yards. The Horned Frogs had 36 rushes for 98 yards, but scored three times on the ground.

The Wildcats turn to ranked Oklahoma this Saturday. The Sooners are No. 9 and are coming off a 29-24 victory over Texas. Kickoff is slated for 3 pm with coverage beginning at 11 am on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

On Tuesday, K-State head football coach Bill Snyder met with media members to recap the loss to TCU and preview the upcoming showdown with Oklahoma.