AUDIO: Bill Snyder Press Conference 10/10

Kansas State’s win streak versus Texas schools has come to an end.

K-State’s streak stopped at six on Saturday when the Texas Longhorns edged the Cats 40-34 in double overtime.

Quarterback Jesse Ertz hurt his knee in the third quarter, but came back for the final drive of regulation. Ertz was 12-of-18 passing for 224 yards, two touchdowns and one interception. He ran nine times for four yards.

Back up Alex Delton received some work, completing two passes for 30 yards. On the ground, Delton led the Cats with 79 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

Defensively, Kansas State allowed 487 yards of total offense by one player. Texas signal caller Sam Ehlinger was 30-of-50 passing for 280 yards. He added another 107 on 20 carries.

The 3-2 Cats now face No. 6 TCU on Saturday. The Horned Frogs are coming off a 31-24 victory over West Virginia.

Kickoff Saturday is scheduled for 11 am, pregame beginning at 9 on Sports Radio 1150 KSAL.

On Tuesday, head football coach Bill Snyder met with media members to recap the loss to Texas and much more.