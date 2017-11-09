ksal.com

AUDIO: Bill Self Press Conference 11-9

Pat Strathman - November 9, 2017 6:39 pm

The Kansas Jayhawks are ready for the 2017-18 season opener.

KU is preparing for the start of a new year with a contest against Tennessee State.

Kansas only led by five at the half against Fort Hays State on Tuesday. After a 38-33 lead, the Jayhawks ballooned the cushion and cruised to a victory inside Allen Fieldhouse. The Tigers shot 35 percent from the field, but coach Bill Self thought that was too high.

Tipoff is at 8 and coverage can be heard on Real Country 101.7. The game will be on air following the completion of the Ell-Saline football game against Plainville.

On Thursday, head coach Bill Self met with media members to talk about the season opener and much more.

