AUDIO: Bethany Men Picked 9th/10th, Wesleyan 7th/8th in KCAC Basketball Polls

WICHITA, Kan. – Following the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference Men’s Basketball Media Day, votes were tabulated for both the KCAC Media and Coaches Preseason Polls. Southwestern College takes the top spot in each poll, with eight first place votes in the Media Poll and eight in the Coaches Poll.

In the Media Poll, Southwestern edges Tabor College by just three points. Tabor tallied 167 votes and three first place votes, while York College earned 153 votes. Oklahoma Wesleyan University is voted fourth by the media with 141 total points.

The Coaches Poll gives a 13-point edge to Southwestern over Tabor for first place with eight and four first place votes, respectively. Four points then separate the Bluejays from the Eagles who sit in third. York is voted fourth by the coaches with 87 total points.

Cameron Hunt was the leading scorer for the 2016-17 Southwestern squad, which posted a 23-10 overall record, finished fourth in the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference with a 14-8 mark against conference opponents, and advanced to the KCAC championship game before falling to No. 2-seeded York in a 109-104 overtime thriller. The Duncanville, Texas, native averaged 24.4 points and 6.5 rebounds per game in his sophomore season, and started in all 33 contests en route to a NAIA DII Honorable Mention Selection.

Julian Winton returns for the Bluejays following a junior campaign where he averaged 18.5 points per game. Tabor finished first in the conference last season with a 19-3 conference record and 25-10 overall. The Bluejays fell to Southwestern in the semifinals of the KCAC Tournament, but were given a bid to the NAIA DII Tournament where they made their way to the Elite 8, defeating Davenport 78-70 and Robert Morris 88-82 before falling to Indiana Wesleyan 64-62.

2017-18 KCAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Media Poll

RANK SCHOOL TOTAL POINTS 1 Southwestern College (8) 170 2 Tabor College (3) 167 3 York College (1) 153 4 Oklahoma Wesleyan University (3) 141 5 Ottawa University 109 6 University of Saint Mary 107 7 Kansas Wesleyan University 96 8 McPherson College (1) 84 9 Bethany College 78 10 Friends University 73 11 Bethel College 46 12 Sterling College 23

2017-18 KCAC Men’s Basketball Preseason Coaches Poll