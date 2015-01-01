A man caught hiding in an attic was arrested Friday on multiple warrants for failure to appear.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 34-year-old Dustin Tyler was found holed up in the attic of a house located at 911 N. 3rd Street after police asked a gathering of people to disperse on Friday afternoon around 4pm.

Forrester says the homeowner wanted the people removed and officers told everyone to leave.

Police used pepper spray to dislodge Tyler and arrested him on charges of obstruction, failure to appear and probation violations.

Officers also found a handgun in the house that a guest told police Tyler had hidden before he ran up the stairs.