Artist to Exhibit Pop Art-Inspired Work at KWU

A pop art-inspired exhobot opens at Kansas Wesleyan University on Monday.

According to the school, Red Stripe,” an exhibit by William Counter, will be featured in The Gallery at Sams Hall of Fine Arts at Kansas Wesleyan University, beginning Nov. 13 through Dec. 15. A reception for the artist will be from 5–7 p.m. Dec. 1. Counter will discuss his work. Drinks and snacks will be provided.

This exhibit is formally both an extension and critique of Pop Art avenues. Utilizing common objects, like periodical magazines, mass marketed paperback books and album covers, as source materials, paintings are arranged and displayed to offer poetic visual dialogues and improvisational narratives.

Counter is a regional Kansas artist who has operated out of his family farm in Dickinson County since 2002. He studied art extensively in California attending the San Francisco Art Institute and received his B.F.A. at the Kansas City Art Institute.

