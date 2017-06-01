Art Center Welcomes New Director of Institutional Advancement

The Salina Art Center has named Misty Serene to the position of director of institutional advancement. In her role she oversees public relations, communications, marketing, memberships, and fundraising for the organization. Her employment began Oct. 9, 2017.

“We are thrilled to have Misty join the Art Center family,” said Salina Art Center executive director Bill North. “The depth and range of her experience, her commitment to the community, and her belief in the power of art align perfectly with the Art Center’s mission.”

Most recently Serene served as director of advancement for Prairie View, Inc., a mental health and addiction treatment facility in Newton, KS. In her position she implemented annual, major gift, and planned giving programs, oversaw marketing and social media and cultivated the donor base. A cornerstone event for the organization was “A Beautiful View: Art Exhibition and Fundraiser.” The event celebrates artists with a connection to mental illness or addictions by sharing their art work and personal stories of mental illness.

“Art has a unique ability to create safe space for challenging conversations and increase awareness. That was the main purpose of ‘A Beautiful View’ when I developed it,” said Serene. “The Salina Art Center is a hub of education and innovation in Salina, and that allows us to be a catalyst for engaging conversations around ideas and major issues of our time. I couldn’t be more excited to be part of this organization and back in a community I truly love.”

In 2005 Serene completed her bachelor of science degree in leadership studies at Fort Hays State University. She also completed courses in fundraising management, planned giving, major gifts, and fund development sustainability at Indiana University-Purdue University’s School of Philanthropy in Indianapolis.

Serene holds memberships in the East Wichita Rotary, Association of Fundraising Professionals, the Association of Donor Relations Professionals, and other professional groups. Serene was also a graduate of the 2013 Leadership Salina program.

