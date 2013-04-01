ksal.com

Arrests Made after Memorabilia Found

KSAL Staff - April 10, 2017 11:00 am

Salina Police arrested two suspects on Sunday after stolen sports memorabilia was found in their car and house.

Police took 20-year-old Gelynn Cook into custody and informed 21-year-old John Grennan of his additional charges as he sat in the Saline County Jail Sunday.

The charges link back to a residential burglary on April 3rd at 1400 E. Beloit where numerous sports items, like K-State football players autographs, Nike jacket, KC Royals George Brett memorabilia, San Francisco 49er’s gear and a dart board.

Police say only some of the items valued at $1,800 have been recovered.

