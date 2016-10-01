Arrest Made in Salina Murder

Police have made an arrest in connection with a Salina murder.

According to the Salina Police Department, on Sunday, September 10th at approximately 10:12 a.m., officers were sent to 721 Seneca in reference to a deceased person in a vehicle. Upon arrival, they found a silver colored 2003 Lincoln Town Car parked in the driveway. Inside the vehicle was a deceased person identified as 52-year-old Raul Lopez-Vargas of Solomon. The case was determined to be a homicide.

Over the course of the investigation, evidence was obtained that lead to the arrest on Thursday of 38-year-old Leobardo Velasquez of Salina. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on one count of First Degree Murder.

Police say Velazquez was taken into custody without incident on Thursday afternoon around 3:40pm in the 200 block of S. 7th.

The investigation is ongoing.

Police are encouraging anyone with information to contact the Salina Police Department at 826-7210. If you wish to remain anonymous you may contact the Salina/Saline County Crimestoppers hotline at 825-TIPS. If your information leads to an arrest, you may be eligible for a reward of up to $1,000.

