Arrest Made in Fatal July Crash

29-year-old Aaron Finch could face charges that include involuntary manslaughter.

A Manhattan man wanted in Saline County on a warrant for his role in a fatal head-on crash is now in jail.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Aaron M. Finch is facing charges of involuntary manslaughter and reckless driving in connection to a July 20, 2016 crash that killed 46-year-old David Widner of Salina.

Deputies say Finch was driving a 2002 Jaguar westbound on I-70 and as the car was approaching the area of the Niles Road exit, for an unknown reason crossed the median into oncoming traffic. The Jaguar collided head-on with an eastbound 2006 Ford Mustang driven by Widner.

Mr. Widner was killed in the crash. Finch was critically injured, and transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Authorities in Ellis County tell KSAL News that Finch was being held there on charges of distributing methamphetamine.

He was transferred to the Saline County Jail on Thursday to face charges tied to the July 20, 2016 crash.