Arrest Made after Man Nearly Hits Deputy with Car

A Salina man police say is a habitual violator for driving without a license was arrested again following an unrelated crash.

On Thursday evening law enforcement officers were directing traffic around the scene of a single truck crash just east of the I 135 / I 70 junction.

The Saline County Sheriff’s Office says 31-year-old Jerry Hassler nearly hit a deputy who was directing traffic around the wreck.

Hassler then skirted passed the patrol car, drove across the median and later onto Diamond Drive where he abandoned the 1996 Lexus he was in and ran away.

Moments later he was taken into custody in the McDonald’s Restaurant at 125 E. Diamond Drive.