Arrest Made after Gun Found in Restroom

An eyewitness who saw a teenager fire a gun into the air helped police locate him a short time later at a grocery store.

Captain Mike Sweeney tells KSAL News 16-year-old Johnathan Hulse was arrested Tuesday evening around 5:30pm at the Dillon’s Supermarket, 1235 E. Cloud Street after allegedly firing one round from a semi automatic handgun in the 100 block of S. Kansas.

Police say a witness called 911 – then followed the white Chevy pickup Hulse and two other men were riding in to the store.

An officer on patrol pulled into the store as the truck arrived and Hulse jumped out and ran into Dillons, locking himself in the restroom.

Police convinced him to open the door and took him into custody after locating the gun which had been hidden somewhere inside.

He is now in the juvenile detention center in Junction City and facing charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm.

Also arrested was 19-year-old Christopher Shields of Salina who could face similar charges including contributing to the misconduct of a child and 18-year-old Dalton Hulse who is charged with contributing to the misconduct of a child.