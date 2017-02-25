Arrest In Salina Shooting Case

19-year-old Brooklyn McKnight was booked into the Saline County Jail Friday night.

Salina Police have made an arrest in connection with a Thursday afternoon shooting.

At around 3:00 in the afternoon on Thursday first responders were sent to the parking lot of the Executive Plaza in the 1500 block of East Iron Avenue to the report of a possible shooting. They found 22-year-old Tyler Reinbold suffering from two gunshot wounds, one to the stomach and one to the calf.

Officers determined that Reinbold was shot while inside a pickup truck.

Reinbold was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center, where he is recovering.

Salina Police tell KSAL News that an arrest was made in connection with the case Friday night. Officers arrested 19-year-old Brooklyn McKnight. He was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges that include:

Aggravated Robbery

Kidnapping

Attempted 1st Degree Murder

Police say that more arrests in the case are forthcoming.