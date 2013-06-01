Arrest in December ’16 Rape Case

A man wanted in Salina on rape and assault charges was arrested in Mississippi and transported back to the Saline County Jail.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that authorities in Mississippi recently took 26-year-old Billarious T. Gatlin into custody.

Sunday he was booked into jail on charges that link back to a couple of incidents last December.

Police say on December 5, 2016, Gatlin allegedly threatened an ex-girlfriend in her house with a knife and then fled after she locked herself in a room with her son and called 911.

On December 27, he reportedly entered her house again and sexually assaulted her at knife point.

Gatlin is now facing multiple charges that include rape, aggravated assault, aggravated kidnapping and intimidation of a witness.