Arrest Following 100+MPH Chase

A high speed pursuit that began with an attempted traffic stop on N. Ohio ended with an arrest in a field in northern Saline County Wednesday morning around 10am.

Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that deputies arrested 18-year-old Dominick P. Ayres of Minneapolis after the chase, which reached speeds in excess of 100 MPH and covered several miles of rural roads. It ended when Ayeres’ 2000 Mazda 626 became disabled in the 6000 block of N. Thompson Road.

Deputies say at one point Ayres’ car was damaged after he left the roadway and drove through fields in the area of Gerard and Elm Creek Roads.

Sheriff Soldan says their patrol unit also had damage to the undercarriage of the vehicle.

Ayres was booked into the Saline County Jail on charges for felony flee and elude.