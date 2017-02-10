Arraignment Set in Fatal Crash Case

A Salina teen who police say was driving recklessly when he was responsible for causing a four-vehicle crash back in August that killed a woman was in court Friday afternoon. 18-year-old Hunter Burns appeared with his attorney in front of Judge Rene Young. Burns waived his right to a preliminary hearing. His attorney requested that an arraignment be scheduled. Judge Young scheduled the arraignment for March 23rd.

Burns was booked into the Saline County Jail back on December 16th on a warrant on numerous charges that include multiple traffic violations, drug crimes, and involuntary manslaughter. The charges stem from a crash back on August 22nd.

At the time, police told KSAL News at the crash scene that Burns was driving a Mustang, and was speeding north on Ohio. He ran a red light at the intersection of Ohio and Republic, and collided with a Pontiac G6 that was headed west on Republic, crossing Ohio to make a left turn. Two vehicles that were stopped at the red light in the northbound lanes of Ohio were then hit by the two vehicles that collided.

53-year-old Dianna Boos of Salina was one of three people hurt in the crash. She was transported to the hospital with critical injuries. She died about a month later. Burns was not seriously injured in the crash.