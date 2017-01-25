Arpke Elected Republican Chair

Tom Arpke of Salina has been elected to be the chairman of the Republican party in the First Congressional District.

Arpke was elected to the position at a Republican gathering in Dodge City over the weekend.

Other officers include vice-chair Celia Beymer of Lakin, secretary Tina Burgardt of Garden City, and treasurer Jim DuBois of Salina.

The party in Kansas reorganizes every other year in all four Kansas Congressional Districts.

Arpke is a former Salina City Commissioner and Kansas State Senator, losing his senate seat to Randall Hardy in a primary election this past summer.