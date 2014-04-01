“Armed and Dangerous” Suspect Captured

Salina SWAT and the Kansas Highway Patrol teamed up Monday evening to arrest a man wanted for kidnapping who was considered armed and dangerous.

Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that 30-year-old Matthew Collier was taken into custody without incident around 8pm Monday in an apartment unit at Chapel Ridge Apartments, 2363 Chapel Ridge.

Authorities had been searching for Collier since April 5, after a domestic dispute turned violent – and he allegedly took two female acquaintances captive at gunpoint.

He later released them unharmed and investigators followed leads, located and arrested him Tuesday night.

Captain Forrester says Collier had been convicted in 2008 for attempted homicide in California, and was back in Kansas per an agreement with the state of California, allowing him to continue his parole here in Salina.

He began his parole agreement in June of 2016 in Salina.

He is now facing a list of new charges in connection to the kidnapping including aggravated assault, domestic battery, criminal threat, robbery and criminal possession of a firearm.

Police say he stole a shotgun and pointed it at his female hostages last week. The gun has not been recovered.

He is being held in the Saline County Jail on a $250,000 bond.