Argument Leads to Car Crash

An argument inside a moving vehicle takes a turn into a couple of mailboxes.

Police arrested 26-year-old Andre Satterfield of Salina on Saturday evening after he had a disagreement with a female acquaintance inside her 2008 Ford Edge.

Police say Satterfield reached over and grabbed the wheel of the car – forcing the vehicle to run into a couple of mailboxes along the 1200 block of S. Marymount.

Damage to the vehicle is listed at $1,500 while the mailboxes were valued at $100 each.