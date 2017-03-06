Area Students Honored by K-State

KSU Photo

A couple of area students are among a select group who are leaving Kansas State University with a Dean of Student Life Outstanding Graduating Senior Award.

According to the school, KSU Vice President for Student Life and Dean of Students Pat Bosco has selected 14 students for the Dean of Student Life Outstanding Graduating Senior Award.

Among the students honored are Mohri Exline from Salina and Jessica Van Ranken from Lindsborg.

Inaugurated in 1999 and sponsored by the K-State Parents and Family Association, the award recognizes seniors for their significant contributions to the university. Staff members in the Division of Student Life nominate students they find deserving of the award. Final award winners are selected by a committee of student life staff members who then make recommendations to Bosco.

“A significant and powerful ingredient in our K-State brand is outstanding student ownership in every aspect of our school,” Bosco said. “While we are recognizing these 14 students, there are hundreds more who care as much about student life and our university community.”

The complete list of students:

From Greater Kansas City: Taj Brimmer, senior in mass communications, Kansas City; Madeline Frankel, senior in communication studies, Lenexa; Carlos Morales, senior in architectural engineering, Olathe; Jordan Reinhardt, senior in communication studies, Overland Park; and Maxwell Braasch, senior in biology, Prairie Village.

Emma Barnett, senior in political science, Hutchinson; Yubisela Toledo, senior in biology, Liberal; Jessica Van Ranken, senior in political science, Lindsborg; Mohri Exline, senior in public administration, Salina; Logan Gideon, senior in engineering technology, Weir; and Andrew Hurtig, senior in accounting, and Patience Ivy, senior in athletic training, both from Wichita.

From out of state: Kaitlin Flores, senior in psychology, Colorado Springs, Colorado; and Shakyra Everett, senior agriculture communications and journalism, Evanston, Illinois.