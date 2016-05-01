Area Seniors Ready to Graduate

Graduation supplies are popular items around the Salina area. This past weekend, and again this coming weekend, multiple schools are hosting commencement ceremonies for graduating seniors.

This past weekend, seniors at Kansas Wesleyan University, St. John’s Military School, Salina Area Technical College, and the Kansas State University Polytechnic campus all graduated.

This coming weekend seniors at all other Salina area schools will graduate. On Sunday Salina Central, Salina South, Salina Sacred Heart, Ell Saline, Southeast of Saline all graduate.

Commencement ceremonies are also slated in numerous other area communities.

While seniors at some schools are already finished with classes, all other students still have about a little over a week of school left.