Area Hoops Headed to State

Students celebrate with the the Salina Central Boys Basketball Team.

High school basketball is down to its final week.

The eight best teams in every class are ready to slug it out on the hardwood for the state championship, including multiple Salina area schools. Saline County sends four teams to the big dance.

State bound Saline County teams include:

Salina Central (boys & girls)

Sacred Heart boys

Southeast of Saline boys

Add on both Abilene and Rural Vista teams, plus Smoky Valley and the area did quite well in basketball this season.

(click photos to enlarge)

Below are brackets concerning area schools:

Class 5A – Girls at Topeka

8. De Soto vs 1. Maize

5. Salina Central vs 4. KC Schlagle – Wednesday at 4:45

7. Newton vs 2. Leavenworth

6. Bishop Carroll vs 3. St. Thomas Aquinas

Class 5A – Boys at Topeka

8. Bishop Carroll vs 1. Eisenhower

5. St. Thomas Aquinas vs 4. Shawnee Heights

7. KC Schlagle vs 2. Salina Central – Thursday at 3:00

6. Wichita Heights vs 3. Pittsburg

Class 4A-I – Girls at Salina

8. Abilene vs 1. KC Piper – Thursday at 3:00

5. Paola vs 4. Bishop Miege

7. Labette County vs 2. Circl

6. Wellington vs 3. McPherson

Class 4A-I – Boys at Salina

8. Andover Central vs 1. KC Piper

5. Labette County vs 4. Bishop Miege

7. Mulvane vs 2. Abilene – Wednesday at 6:30

6. Louisburg vs 3. McPherson

Class 4A-II – Boys at Emporia

8. Frontenac vs 1. Collegiate

5. Pratt vs 4. Burlington

7. Smoky Valley vs 2. Holcomb – Wednesday at 3:00

6. Hayden vs 3. Rock Creek

Class 3A – Boys at Hutchinson

8. Cheney vs 1. Norton

5. Hugoton vs 4. Southeast of Saline – Thursday at 8:15

7. Belle Plaine vs 2. Galena

6. Silver Lake vs 3. Marysville

Class 2A – Boys at Manhattan

8. Hillsboro vs 1. Sacred Heart – Wednesday at 6:30

5. Hoxie vs 4. Sedan

7. Pitt-Colgan vs 2. St. John

6. Bishop Seabury vs 3. Ness City

Class 1A-I – Girls at Hays

8. Quinter vs 1. Centralia

5. Hanover vs 4. Dighton

7. Rural Vista vs 2. South Central – Wednesday at 6:30

6. Stockton vs 3. Olpe

Class 1A-I – Boys at Hays

8. Onaga vs 1. South Gray

5. Osborne vs 4. Burlingame

7. Rural Vista vs 2. Hanover – Thursday at 3:00

6. South Barber vs 3. St. Francis