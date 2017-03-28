Aquaintance Takes Vehicle Without Permission

Salina Police are looking for a 1997 Ford Mustang that was taken without permission.

Authorities tell KSAL News that Amberlee Linaweaver had a male acquaintance staying with her on the night of March 26th at 1018 N. 9th St.

When Linaweaver awoke the next day, she found that her black Ford Mustang had been taken.

Linaweaver last saw the vehicle at 10 A.M. on March 26th and reported the vehicle missing at 10 A.M. the next day.

The male suspect from Wichita, had been in contact with Linaweaver after the incident, admits to taking the car without permission.

Salina Police are stilling searching for the male suspect.