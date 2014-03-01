April Showers Bring May Flowers

The calendar indicates we are in the middle of spring, but you won’t know it this weekend across Central Kansas. A strong low pressure moving into the plains this will bring much cooler temperatures, lots of rain, and maybe even a little snow.

According to the National Weather Service, a strong storm system will spread several rounds of rain and thunderstorms across the region through Sunday night. The primary threat will be heavy rainfall. Some minor river flooding is possible across the area.

Forecasters are calling for the heaviest rain to come through Kansas Saturday and into Sunday. Snow is expected west of an area from Hays to Dodge City.

—

Salina Forecast: