Apple Doesn’t Drop in Manhattan’s New Year’s Celebration

Associated Press - January 4, 2017 4:54 pm

Just like in New York City, technical glitches marred the New Year’s Eve celebration in the “Little Apple” of Manhattan, Kansas.

A large crowd gathered in the Aggieville entertainment district to watch an apple drop at the stroke of midnight. But the crowd was disappointed when the apple remained on top of a pole.

Linda Mays, executive director of the Aggieville Business Association, says the winch that drops the apple malfunctioned a few hours before the event and efforts to fix it were unsuccessful.

Fireworks went off when the countdown to midnight reached zero and Mays says the event was still a success.

In New York, Mariah Carey ran into technical problems during her performance at the ball drop celebration in Times Square.

Associated Press information from: The Manhattan Mercury

