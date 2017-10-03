Another Award Winning Performer Coming to Stiefel

An award winning singer / song writer is coming to Salina. Two time Grammy-award winner John Prine is coming to the Stiefel Theatre.

According to the venue, Prine is a “songwriter’s songwriter.” Performers who have recorded from his extensive catalog include Johnny Cash, Bonnie Raitt, the Everly Brothers, John Denver, Kris Kristofferson, Carly Simon, Ben Harper, Joan Baez, George Strait, Old Crow Medicine Show, Norah Jones, Bette Midler, Miranda Lambert and many others.

With a career spanning more than 40 years Prine continues to perform at sold out shows all over the US, Canada, and Europe.

Among the many awards and accolades John has received in recent times include is his 2003 induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame, an Americana Lifetime Achievement Award for songwriting and was honored at the Library of Congress by US Poet Laureate Ted Kooser.

John Prine will perform at the Stiefel on Friday, September 29th. Tickets start at $72.50 and gon on Salina Friday March 17th.