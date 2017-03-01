Another Airport Contamination Update Planned

Officials will give an update later this week on the status of contamination cleanup in the Salina Airport industrial area.

According to the City of Salina, the Salina Public Entities-City of Salina, Salina Airport Authority, Salina USD 305 and Kansas State Polytechnic Salina-will hold a public meeting to discuss the status of the former Schilling Air Force Base (AFB) environmental cleanup project on Friday, November 17 at 9 a.m. in Room 107 of the City-County Building, 300 W. Ash St.

Representatives from the Salina Public Entities, the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), and Dragun Corporation will be present at the meeting. The public is welcome and the media are encouraged to attend.

Dragun Corporation has been engaged on behalf of the Salina Public Entities to complete a remedial investigation, feasibility study, and corrective action decision. At the meeting, Dragun Corporation will provide a summary of work that has been completed and KDHE will provide comments and answer questions.

For more information about the Schilling AFB environmental cleanup project, visit http://www.kdheks.gov/remedial/Schilling_AFB/index.html.

