ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 53 °F

Currently: Cloudy

Hi: 53 °F | Lo: 30 °F

Monday

Hi: 47 °F 

Lo: 25 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 50 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Wednesday

Hi: 54 °F 

Lo: 31 °F

Thursday

Hi: 48 °F 

Lo: 23 °F

Friday

Hi: 51 °F 

Lo: 33 °F

Careers at SRHC
Christmas Music Channel

Anonymous donors pay off thousands in Topeka lunch debts

Associated Press - December 25, 2016 11:34 am

Donors have given thousands of dollars this holiday season to pay off school lunch debts for Topeka-area families.

Donors have given thousands of dollars this holiday season to pay off school lunch debts for Topeka-area families.

The donors’ combined gifts total more than $6,300 and benefit children at Topeka Unified School District 501, Seaman USD 345, Auburn-Washburn USD 437 and Shawnee Heights USD 450.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports (http://j.mp/2hea5Lp) that one contribution, which was directed at helping children at Randolph Elementary School, totaled more than $3,000.

The generosity may have been inspired by a man who paid off balances at Tecumseh North Elementary last week and then left extra money for children whose families are struggling financially.


Information from: The Topeka (Kan.) Capital-Journal, http://www.cjonline.com.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

City of Salina
 