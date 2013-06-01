Ammunition Stolen from Storage Unit

Salina Police are investigating a burglary at a storage unit.

Police say sometime between noon last Friday and 2pm on Saturday, someone broke the lock on a unit at Salina Mini Storage, 2727 Centennial Road and removed numerous items and keepsakes including four, 1934 $20 bills.

The renter, Jane Kinney told officers that a number of electric tools, hand tools, push mower, fishing gear, clothing and multiple boxes of .22, .38, 9mm, .306, .270 caliber ammunition was also stolen.

Loss and damage is listed at $2,500.