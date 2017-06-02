Amber Alert Issued

At approximately 12:21pm, the Wichita Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 321 N. Ash St, Wichita, KS. During their efforts at the location, they discovered a deceased woman. The Wichita Police Department consider the death suspicious, and the full identification of the deceased is pending due to the fire. WPD believes that there are three children associated with the deceased that are missing and are with a person they consider a suspect. The suspect was last seen leaving the location in the above listed vehicle.
