Airplane, Cocaine Seized at Liberal Airport

Authorities have seized an airplane, and cocaine, from a western Kansas airport.

According to the Kansas Bureau of Investigation, on Wednesday evening the KBI and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized a large quantity of cocaine, as well as a twin-engine aircraft at the airport in Liberal.

Wednesday evening, the Department of Homeland Security Investigations and the KBI developed information which led them to believe a suspicious aircraft would be landing at the Liberal Mid-America Regional Airport. The Seward County Sheriff’s Office was requested to conduct a ramp check, a review of the documentation and identification of the pilot and aircraft.

Just before 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, the aircraft landed and was detained by authorities. After contact was made with the plane’s occupants, over 65 kilograms, or 144 pounds of cocaine were discovered. The cocaine is estimated to have a street value of approximately $2 million.

The KBI and the Seward County Sheriff’s Office seized the Beechcraft Queen Air and the cocaine. The pilot and passenger of the aircraft were arrested soon after.

An investigation continues.