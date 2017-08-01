Agreement Will Help Cadets Attend College

A Salina college and a Salina school are planning to enter into an agreement which would allow students to work toward a college degree. Kansas Wesleyan University and St. John’s Military School are working together to allow St. John’s cadets to pursue college-level study. Scholarships also will be available to qualified St. John’s graduates who pursue higher education at Kansas Wesleyan.

According to KWU, as juniors and seniors at St. John’s, cadets will have the option of taking select core curriculum and college-level business courses. Students will take two on-ground courses during four regular semesters, plus two online courses during one summer semester. Upon graduation from St. John’s, students would have 30 college credit hours. This would allow them to complete their bachelor’s degree in three years or an M.B.A. in four years of full-time study at Kansas Wesleyan.

St. John’s students accepted for on-campus admission to Kansas Wesleyan, and enrolled as full-time students, will qualify for a minimum of $12,000 per academic year in scholarships.

The two schools plan to formally sign the agreement next week.

