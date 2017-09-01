Agreement is “Great Day For Salina”

Kansas Wesleyan University President Dr. Matt Thompson (right) and St. John’s Military School President Col. William Clark (left) sign the agreement.

Kansas Wesleyan University President Dr. Matt Thompson and St. John’s Military School President Col. William Clark officially inked an agreement between the two Salina schools on Monday that both agreed was a “win – win.”

The agreement allows St. John’s cadets to pursue college-level study while still in high school. St. John’s Academic Dean Ginger Wooten told KSAL News that St. John’s cadets will have the option of taking select core curriculum and college-level business courses. They will receive dual credit for the courses, credit from both schools. “By the time these students graduate high school they will already have most of their core entry level college classes completed,” she said.

President Thompson told KSAL News that the agreement is good not only for both of the schools, but for all of Salina. He said “it’s a great day for Salina, that’s who is really benefiting.”

Col. Clark told KSAL News that this agreement is a great demonstration of the the benefit of cooperation and collaboration.

Upon graduation from St. John’s, students would have 30 college credit hours. This would allow them to complete their bachelor’s degree in three years or an M.B.A. in four years of full-time study at Kansas Wesleyan.

Scholarships also will be available to qualified St. John’s graduates who pursue higher education at Kansas Wesleyan. St. John’s students accepted for on-campus admission to Kansas Wesleyan, and enrolled as full-time students, will qualify for a minimum of $12,000 per academic year in scholarships.

