ACLU to Host Salina Event

The American Civil Liberties Union will host an informational and training event in Salina. According to the organization, the American Civil Liberties Union of Kansas will host an activist update and training in Salina on Monday, November 13th.

The event is part of the Kansas Coalition for Citizen Participation’s statewide We the People training tour. The tour will take place in thirteen counties across Kansas throughout November to give concerned citizens the tools they need to increase citizen participation in elections.

Citizen participation is the cornerstone to a healthy democracy, which is why it’s crucial that we take proactive measures to expand opportunities for Kansans across the state to have a voice and a vote in our elections. The We the People training will equip passionate Kansans with an understanding of current barriers to voting and explain ways they can work within their communities to make our democracy more accessible to all people in Kansas.

WHAT: ACLU of Kansas We the People Training Tour

Featuring ACLU Staff WHEN: November 13, 5:30-6:30pm

November 13, 5:30-6:30pm WHERE: Salina Public Library Community Learning Center – 308 Elm St. Salina, KS 67401

Members of the public who wish to RSVP for the event should RSVP at https://go.peoplepower.org/event/action_attend/10728

The full We the People tour schedule is available here: https://www.aclukansas.org/en/news/aclu-kansas-embarking-13-city-training-tour

