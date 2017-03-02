Abilene Sub-State Starts Tonight

The Abilene Sub-State begins tonight as the top seeded Abilene Cowboys 17-3 will play the #4 seed El Dorado 8-12 in the second game of the night. The Cowboys are 3-0 versus El Dorado since 1966. The most recent meeting occurred in 2009 with Abilene winning 50-30. The first game of the night features two top five teams in 4A Division I as #3 Ottawa plays #5 Wamego. Abilene last hosted sub-state in 2013, which was the last year Abilene went to state.

The Sub-State is made up of the same four teams that played at Ottawa last season. Last year Wamego defeated Abilene for the boy’s sub-state title, while the Cowgirls knocked off Ottawa.

Friday night the top seeded Abilene Cowgirls 14-6 will play El Dorado 2-18 in the second game of the night. The first game will be Wamego 6-14 against Ottawa 4-16 at 6 pm.

Tonight’s halftime guest will be the head coach of the Abilene Cowboy State Championship Wrestling Team James Stout. Pregame at 7:15 with the tip off at 7:30 on AM 1560 KABI.