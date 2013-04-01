Abilene Man Leads Deputies on 100 MPH Chase

A man from Abilene was arrested in rural Saline County early Tuesday morning after leading sheriff deputies on a high speed pursuit reaching speeds of over 100 miles-per-hour.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan says at 1:25 in the morning a deputy conducted a traffic stop in the 2200 block of west K 140 Highway. The deputy stopped a 2013 GMC Sierra truck that had swerved left of center. When the deputy got out on foot and approached the truck, it speed off and a chase began.

The chase reached speeds of 100 miles per hour as it headed east on K 140 towards Burma Road. At Burma road, it headed south again reaching speeds of 100 miles-per-hour.

As the pursuit reached the community of Smolan the truck slowed down to 40 miles-per-hour as it drove through town. After passing through town, the truck stopped and the driver surrendered peacefully.

The diver, identified as 30-year-old Adam Gantenbein of Abilene, was arrested and booked into the Saline County Jail. He could face numerous charges that include fleeing and eluding, multiple traffic violations, and DUI.