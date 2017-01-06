Abilene Hands the Marysville Boys Their First Loss

The Abilene Cowboys defeated the Marysville Bulldogs 52-45 in Abilene tonight. It was the 15th straight victory in the series for Abilene. This loss for the Bulldogs was their first on the season. Marysville is ranked #1 in 3A, and is now 6-1, 2-1 on the season, while Abilene improved to 6-1.

Abilene got career highs from Senior, Parker Base, who finished with 18 points and Junior, Tucker Robinson, who totaled 14 points. Marysville was led in scoring by Junior, Gabe Pieschl, who finished the night with 19 points.

In the first game of the night the Abilene Cowgirls continue to dominate the NCKL as they won their 19th straight league game in a 61-32 rout of Marysville. Abilene was led in scoring by Senior, McKenzie Funston, who finished with 12 points. The Lady Bulldogs got 13 points from Senior, Macy Larson.

With this victory the Cowgirls are now 6-1, 3-0 while Marysville fell to 2-5, 0-3 on the season. Abilene travels to Clay Center next Friday. Both Abilene teams swept Clay Center last year. The girl’s game will be the premier matchup. Clay Center is the only team that has beaten Steve Riedy in his three years as head coach of the Cowgirls and that took place two seasons ago in Clay Center.