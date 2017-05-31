A Time to Help Henry

KSAL Storm Spotter Henry Diehl

Husband, father, farmer – and friend to so many listeners on KSAL, Storm Chaser Henry Diehl is the steady voice of calm on the radio in the middle of the storm.

Now Diehl is facing a medical storm while he awaits a liver transplant.

“He has a bag packed ready to go,” said Pastor Kent Happel from Immanuel Lutheran Church in Salina.

“When he gets the call he’ll have a couple of hours to be in Kansas City and then they’ll go from there and get ready for the transplant.”

Pastor Happel joined in on the KSAL Morning News to invite listeners to a benefit dinner on Sunday to raise money that will defray some of the costs associated with staying in KC for three weeks.

“Liz, his wife will be staying with him and his son will be taking over the farming operations for him and making sure everything gets done over here,” Happel said.

The fundraiser is scheduled for Sunday, June 4 from 5pm to 7pm at the Immanuel Lutheran Church located at 255 S. 7th.

The menu includes pulled pork, baked beans, green beans coleslaw and cookies. “It’s a fee will offering and if you can’t stay and eat we have take out available.”

Pastor Happel added that those who cannot make it on Sunday can send a check in any amount to the church – placing Henry’s name in the memo line.