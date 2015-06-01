ksal.com

For Women Only

A Night For Women Only

KSAL Staff - April 20, 2017 9:35 pm

Sandra Buttermore of Salina plays the "Punch Out" game Thursday night.

A large gathering of women took over the Central Mall in Salina Thursday night.

Rocking M Media’s For Women Only event drew a large crowd, and provided a full night of entertainment, prizes, food, drink, fun, and fellowship.

This year’s event brought back the popular wine walk event, courtesy of Smoky Hill Vineyards and Winery.  Hog Wild Pit BBQ and Schlotzsky’s provided food.

First Bank Kansas provided a money machine, and multiple other vendors provided prizes.

The big winner of the night was Joyce North of Salina, who took home a beautiful diamond necklace from Riddle’s Jewelers.

 

Joyce North of Salina took home a $1,000 diamond pendant from Riddle’s Jewelry.

 

First Bank Kansas brought their money machine.

 

 

