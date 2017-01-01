County Clerk, Sheriff Say Goodbye

Sheriff Glen Kochanowski at the wheel of his '67 Chevy Camaro

Sheriff Glen Kochanowski had just finished his shift as a young patrol officer with the Salina Police Department – when a gleaming red Camaro caught his eye.

“It was in the window at Sullivan Chevrolet on Santa Fe and I swung in to ask the salesman about it,” Kochanowski said.

“He shot me a quote on a piece of paper and I called my wife to let her know I wanted it.”

A quick trip to his bank in Gypsum confirmed the asking price was more than fair.

“If you don’t buy it I will,” Kochanowski’s banker told him.

That morning he wrote a check for $2,665 and drove his new 1967 Chevy Camaro home.

Now he’s ready to take more rides in that classic car – but focused on the future following his 51-years in law enforcement.

“It’s been a good ride,” he said.

“I won’t miss the job but I’ll miss the people here. I’ve had a chance to work with some really caring people who are pros in everything they do.”

Local law enforcement officers, family and friends will be dropping by the Saline County Sheriff’s office today as Kochanowski gets set to retire.

He began his career as a Salina Police officer in 1966 before being elected Saline County Sheriff in 1997.

Friday was also the last day on the job for longtime Saline County Clerk Don Merriman. Merriman has served as Saline County Clerk since 2000. Before that,he worked in the clerk’s office.