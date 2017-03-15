Tegan Marie performs.

Students at a Salina middle school Wednesday experienced what one teacher described as a “dream come true kind of day.” Radio Disney Country Star Tegan Marie made a stop at Salina South Middle School as part of the Give a Note Foundation’s fourth annual “Music In Our Schools – Music Inspires Tour.”

Music teacher Matt Gerry and his Advanced Guitar Ensemble won the tour stop by submitting a video of the students performing. After more than 60,000 views of 12 semifinalist school videos, during which viewers voted daily for their favorite schools last fall, Salina South Middle School was among the six schools selected to be part of the Tour.

Gerry told KSAL News that the students, and the school’s music department, are all winners.

During the event on Wednesday the school was presented with a “big check” from the Give a Note Foundation for $2,500, which was matched by the CMA Foundation for a total of $5,000 in donations. The money will be used by the school’s music department to purchase instruments, among other things.

The school also received an unexpected surprise, a donation of five Taylor Guitars. The school’s music department was also presented an honorary Radio Disney Music Awards “ARDY” Statuette.

Tegan Marie told KSAL News that she was excited to be in Salina, and at Salina South Middle School.

Tegan performed a short concert for the school, with guitar students performing as the warm up act. She also met with students, including the guitar ensemble. Tegan told her story and urged the students to “follow their dreams”.

The CMA Foundation has named Mr. Gerry a 2017 CMA Music Teacher of Excellence. He will attend a celebratory dinner hosted by five-time CMA Vocal Group of the Year Little Big Town Wednesday, April 26 at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, the home of CMA Music Festival’s Nightly Concerts.

