A Day of Remembering, Not a Day Off

“It’s not a day off, it’s a day of remembering.” That’s what Salina Mayor Kaye Crawford told a large crowd who gathered at a Memorial Day ceremony in Salina.

A crowd of over 100 strong enjoyed a bright, sunny spring day as they gathered Monday to remember, and honor, those who have died so that we might all be free.

Following brief cemetery services at Gypsum Hill Cemetery and at Roselawn Cemetery, events culminated with a large gathering at the Saline County War Memorial in Sunset Park.

Salina Mayor Kaye Crawford was the featured speaker. Crawford spoke about the history of Memorial Day, and explained how it is different from Veterans Day. Memorial day is celebrated the last Monday in May, and is a holiday set aside to pay tribute to those who died serving in the military. Veterans Day falls on November 11th, and is designated as a day to honor all who have served in the military, living and dead.

The mayor also encouraged everyone to visit the National war memorials. And she added that if you can’t visit the memorials you can look them up online and teach your children what Memorial Day and Veterans Day are all about.

The Memorial Day ceremony ended with a moment of silence, a 21 gun salute, and the playing of taps.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.