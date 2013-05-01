A Chat With Salina’s Fire Chief

Salina Fire Chief Kevin Royse and Rocking M Media/KSAL News Director Todd Pittenger sat down this week for a chat on Salina Community Access Television’s “Your City in Action”.

The two touched on numerous topics, including things like the structure of the Salina Fire Department, fire protection and prevention, technical rescues, and possible upcoming equipment and fire station upgrades.

“Your City in Action” is produced by Dean Klenda, hosted by Pittenger, and broadcast periodically on Access TV. It is also available online.