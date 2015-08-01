A Bit Too Much of a Good Thing

High water along K-4 Highway south of Salina.

Much needed rain this week has been a blessing across Kansas. But it has also been a little too much of a good thing in some areas.

Widespread rain across Central Kansas dropped as much as two inches in some areas. While the rain was welcome, it did cause some minor flooding issues.

According to the National Weather Service, late on Wednesday minor flooding impacted parts of western Marion, from overflow of the Cottonwood River.

In rural Saline County, North Street between Holmes and Simpson Roads had to be closed Wednesday night because of minor flooding.

Flooding concerns also prompted the Southeast of Saline school district to cancel classes on Thursday.

Rain will end Thursday, giving way to cloudy, cool conditions. After a dry day Friday, more rain is in the forecast for the weekend. Severe weather is not anticipated.