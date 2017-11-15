ksal.com

Salina, KS

Now: 62 °F

Currently: Fair

Hi: 62 °F | Lo: 50 °F

Friday

Hi: 74 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Saturday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Sunday

Hi: 61 °F 

Lo: 40 °F

Monday

Hi: 62 °F 

Lo: 42 °F

Tuesday

Hi: 55 °F 

Lo: 29 °F

Smoky Hill Museum
Santa Stash 2017

Eighth Most Wanted Arrest

KSAL Staff - November 16, 2017 10:30 am

Saline County Jail

Another person on the latest list of Salina’s Most Wanted has been arrested.

According to the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the latest arrest is Michelle Peterson. She was wanted for theft.

The latest arrest makes 8 since the latest list of Salina’s 24 Most Wanted went online back on Saturday November 4th.

Since the Most Wanted program began back in July of 2000, thanks to tips from the public, 2,650 criminals have been caught, and 383 crime stoppers rewards have been given out.

The most wanted program was founded through the cooperation of the Salina Police Department, the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the Salina Journal, and Newsradio 1150 KSAL.

 

Michelle Peterson – Theft

 

Online: Salina’s Most Wanted

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017.  All Rights Reserved. No part of this story or website may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

Post a comment

You must be logged in to post a comment.

Jeff Huggins

November 15, 2017 at 9:53 am

yay for Blue Isis

City of Salina
 