8th Annual Salina Tech Extravaganza on April 1

Upwards of 200 antique and customized vehicles will make their way to Salina from around the state of Kansas and Midwest.

The goal: to help students.

Salina Area Technical College will host its 8th Annual Vehicle Extravaganza on their campus, on Saturday, April 1.

Hundreds of antique and customized cars, trucks, tractors, sports cars and more will be in attendance.

The event goes from 9 A.M. to 3 P.M. and is free to the public.

As well as seeing cool cars, event goers can choose between three food trucks and fun children’s activities.

The early discounted registration deadline for vehicles in the show is Monday, March 27. Registration continues through 9 a.m. April 1.

Proceeds from the event go to student scholarships and funding Salina Tech’s programs.